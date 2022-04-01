There are only three more chances to catch the romantic comedy “The Affections of May” by Norm Foster this weekend.
Diana Prince directs the cast of Megan Grant, Wanson Harris, Jacob Hebert and Tyler Olson as they entertain us with the tale of May and her husband Brian, who put their savings into a small bed and breakfast inn. May soon discovers there are more ups and downs in the hospitality industry than she had bargained for. Nosy neighbors, a mysterious stranger and a bank overdraft all combine with marital stress to make her question the wisdom of their career move. Norm Foster, a popular Canadian playwright, crafted this funny story of love and life in a small town.
Show dates are tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m., and a final performance at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and CCT members, and may be purchased (for cash only) at the CCT box office prior to each show, which opens 45 minutes before curtain.
Email eileencct@gmail.com for reservations. For more information or directions, go to www.cct.vi. This play is not recommended for children under age 13. All performances are held at the Caribbean Community Theatre at #18 Estate Orange Grove in Christiansted, St. Croix.