Though the festival will look a little different than in years past, the Virgin Islands National Park’s 30th annual Folklife Festival will be held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plenty of cultural activities and demonstrations at two locations on St. John and in a virtual presentation.
With the theme “Passing it on to Another One for Folklife Festival 2021” the festival begins at 10 a.m. at Peace Hill with Glen “Kwabena” Davis storytelling in the sugar mill ruins, Allegra Christopher and the BCCC/UVI Bamboula Club performing bamboula dancing and Shandis Davis presenting mauby-making demonstrations in the Peace Hill parking lot.
At Annaberg, the Music Makers will perform quelbe, Loreli Hedrington will do plant and herb demonstrations, Elmo Rabsatt will be doing a presentation on bees, Henry Powell will display historic tools and other implements like the iron goose, mocko jumbie Yisrael Petersen will perform and plants from the Annaberg garden will be on display.
The festival’s virtual component is a one hourlong mini documentary that aired twice on WTJX last weekend and is now available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/514412512.