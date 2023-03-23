The U.S. Virgin Islands Caribbean Music Festival, presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Department and curated by United Jazz Foundation in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, continues with its second festival of the series, with headliner Chucho Valdés, a Latin and Afro Caribbean jazz performer, and special guests Terence Blanchard and Joe Lovano. The free concert will be held Saturday on the Frederiksted Promenade from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
Valdés is a Cuban pianist, bandleader, composer, arranger and seven-time Grammy Award winner whose career spans more than 50 years. An original member of the Orquesta Cubana de Música Moderna, in 1973 he founded the group Irakere, one of Cuba’s best-known Latin jazz bands.