 Photo by CARIBBEAN GENEALOGY LIBRARY

Daily News Staff

Author Janet Burton will join the Caribbean Genealogy Library in Al Cohen Plaza on St. Thomas for a free author event at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss her book “Before Our Time: An Oral History of St. John.”