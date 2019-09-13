Daily News Staff
Author Janet Burton will join the Caribbean Genealogy Library in Al Cohen Plaza on St. Thomas for a free author event at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss her book “Before Our Time: An Oral History of St. John.”
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Daily News Staff
Author Janet Burton will join the Caribbean Genealogy Library in Al Cohen Plaza on St. Thomas for a free author event at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss her book “Before Our Time: An Oral History of St. John.”
Commented