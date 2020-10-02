By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
Get in shape while raising money for charity with the Real Community Fitness St. Thomas 4-Week Fitness Challenge. Formerly known as Reebok Crossfit St. Thomas, the gym will host a get fit fundraiser to benefit the Nana Baby Children’s Home starting Monday.
Nana Baby Home has been serving the St. Thomas community since 1989, the only organization that provides 24-hour care for children in crises. The home is in dire need of a new van to provide safe transportation, and the goal is to raise $30,000 for the purchase. All proceeds from the fitness challenge will go toward this effort.
“With the name change, our goal is to be giving back to the community and doing more community outreach programs,” said owner Gilly Smith. “Nana Baby Home is dear to our hearts and they don’t seem to get as much money or publicity as some other charities. This orphanage is low on funds and really needs money to provide for these children.”
The challenge, which will run through Nov. 2, offers two ways to win, a point-based fitness competition and a photo contest. Everyone is welcomed to participate.
For the fitness challenge, participants can earn up to 10 points a day at the gym or at home. They will receive five points before class and five points after class if working out at the gym, signed off by a coach. This also applies to their new Magens Bay beach classes. For non-members, or those not physically present at the gym, an electronic record must be submitted to prove they have completed the movements. This can be in the form of a video or of a photo/screenshot of a cardio machine/running app.
Each fitness exercise earns another five points, including motions such as biking, running, sit ups, push ups and more. The same movement can be performed twice in one day. Members can bring a non-member to a free trial class for another 10 points.
The photo contest allows one entry per week for 10 points, with two bonus points for wearing a Real Community Fitness St. Thomas shirt. The photo must be of the participant doing something active such as yoga, SUP, hiking, handstands on the beach or walking the dogs, and “RCFSTT” must be in the picture, either on a shirt or superimposed on the photo.
The three top points scores as well as the best photo will receive prizes from local businesses such as jewelry stores, restaurants, retailers, spas and more. Prize donors are all a part of the RCFSTT family. Entry fee is $40.
To register, visit https://rcfstt.triib.com/events/challenges/2184/. For more information email info@rcfstt.com.