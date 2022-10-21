Join Cancer Support V.I. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute at their Give Cancer the Boot fundraiser. The organization raises awareness and funds for those in the USVI impacted by cancer. Volunteers will be out in pink tutus with signs and boots they hope to fill with donations. This October, every dollar raised up to $100,000. will be matched and the month-long goal is to reach $250,000.
