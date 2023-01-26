God is a woman
Photo by LIA GARVEY

Visit 81C Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight to view “God Is a Woman,” a photography exhibit by Lia Garvey. The exhibit features works by the young, imaginative and dynamic Virgin Islands analogue film photographer that offer an alluring variety of timeless, grainy, black and white, sepia-tinged and worldly images with bohemian elegance, featuring powerful female subjects.

“Creating. Creation. Transmuting energy from one to another. Thought to material form. Oftentimes I feel unable to explain my art,” said Garvey in a statement. “It’s a feeling. It is the explanation, the language, the words. What it means to another is the meaning. It is perspective and that resonates differently for everyone. It is the purpose of art to enlighten, to make sense out of what doesn’t. For another to find meaning in something you could not.”