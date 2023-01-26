Visit 81C Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight to view “God Is a Woman,” a photography exhibit by Lia Garvey. The exhibit features works by the young, imaginative and dynamic Virgin Islands analogue film photographer that offer an alluring variety of timeless, grainy, black and white, sepia-tinged and worldly images with bohemian elegance, featuring powerful female subjects.
“Creating. Creation. Transmuting energy from one to another. Thought to material form. Oftentimes I feel unable to explain my art,” said Garvey in a statement. “It’s a feeling. It is the explanation, the language, the words. What it means to another is the meaning. It is perspective and that resonates differently for everyone. It is the purpose of art to enlighten, to make sense out of what doesn’t. For another to find meaning in something you could not.”
Born and raised on St. Croix, Garvey moved off island at the age of sixteen due to her mother’s untimely passing. Stepping away allowed her to see the island from a different perspective and instilled a way of viewing the world with a love for the earth and its abundance. Throughout her series “God Is a Woman,” she captures the beauty of the islands and its people from a new vantage point.
“I am now realizing the importance of sharing that sacred space because as we use it as an escape and method to heal, it has the power to do just the same for someone else. Why? Because we are beings that are constantly exchanging energies with each other and from this I believe it is one of our sole purposes to help guide one another. Having the ability to creatively express yourself is a powerful gift that everyone is capable of and what is even more powerful is using that gift to create a shift. A shift within perspective that then sparks action,” she said.