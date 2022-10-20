Join Tutu Park Mall for an early Halloween celebration Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
The event will start off with a parade for all children in costume with an afternoon of traditional games such as musical chairs, hopscotch, balloon races, candy corn bowling, tic-tac-toe, eye on the spoon, pin the nose on the jack-o-lantern and more, as well as face painting, vendors and treats from the mall, from Mr. Sweets, who works at one of the mall’s stores, and the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands.
“I wanted to harness that Halloween traditional approach because there is a lot that the children have missed out on,” said marketing director Juan Christian. “This is taking us back to that old style celebration we used to have for Halloween.”
There will also be characters on hand, such as a witch and Pennywise the Clown. A Zulu warrior from Carnival will bring an element of culture to the celebration.
“We were initially going to have this on the 29th, but there are so many other activities next weekend. This truly highlights getting our way back to normalcy since the pandemic, so we are seeing a lot of organizations doing things,” Chirstian said. “Being an educator at heart, it just fills me to see things being done for the children to be happy, to have a safe environment where parents can bring them to enjoy themselves, and in the process, we have that family and community tie as well.”