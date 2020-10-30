Saturday
‘Dive In’ movie
Enjoy the dinner and the “Dive In” movie at the Fred in Frederiksted on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. A four-course pre-fix meal will be served during the showing of Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein.” Halloween costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded. Tickets are $55 on Eventbrite.com.
Friday
Haunted drive in
Eccentric Drive In and the St. John Land Conservancy present A Night at the Haunted Drive In tonight from 5:30 p.m. at the Coral Bay Ballfield on St. John. Costumes are encouraged and candy will be handed out. The family movie, “Box Trolls,” shows at 6:30 p.m. The “IT Chapter 2” haunted showing will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 13 and free for children ages 5 and under. Concessions will be available for purchase. Beer and wine proceeds will be donated to the St. John Land Conservancy.
Saturday
Kid’s Halloween party
A Halloween party for children is planned in Cruz Bay, St. John, Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to wear costumes and masks for the showings at 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Bring chairs or blankets and trick or treat from vehicles. Walk in or drive in to this event. Call 340-244-8407 for more information.
Friday
Face mask fashion show
Wine, dine and shop at Barefoot Buddha’s three-day boutique blowout and face mask fashion show this weekend. Tonight’s event at Jane’s Island Extracts on St. Thomas (next to Natural Food Grocery & Deli) from 7 to 10 p.m. features a wine bar from Prestige Wines, food samplings from their new menu, up to 70 percent off of what’s left in stock and a socially distant judged face mask fashion show for Best Overall, Best Fashion and Best Covid decorated masks. Shopping times on Saturday and Sunday are from noon to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Cancer Support VI.
Spooky drive in
The Antilles School Parent Association will sponsor a spooky drive in movie tonight from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Fishman Family Field at the school on St. Thomas. Park and enjoy the film “Hotel Transylvania” on the big screen. Bring your own snacks. Car decorations are welcome. Free tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Haunted bus ride
ANWA will host a Haunted Bus Ride/Slumber Party on their luxury entertainment bus Saturday at 7:45 p.m. starting at Tutu Park Mall. Enjoy music, scary movies, daring games and more. After three hours and stops at bars, participants will be taken to “The Haunted Room.” Costumes are encouraged. The location of the sleepover will be disclosed after payment. The ride is $35 per person plus $15 to participate in the slumber party. Call 340-422-0807 to reserve a spot or visit www.anwa-entertainment.com.
Virtu-ween Sip & Paint
A Virtu-Ween Sip & Paint will be held online Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight with instruction by local artist Chunikwa George. Costumes are optional. Admission is $40 for an experience box with painting supplies, wine and shot selection, sparkling water, wine glass, baked goods by Baked with Love by Chi, vase, candles and more, or $10 for a shopping list and Zoom link. For registration, call 340-642-2051.