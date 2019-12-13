The 7th annual Bizarre Bazaar will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pickles In Paradise in Coral Bay, St. John.
Approximately 50 artists and local vendors will be on hand, selling one-of-a-kind gifts, handmade art, farm products and other local goods. A 50/50 raffle will benefit the Coral Bay Community Council and a silent auction will feature more than $19,000 in prizes. Live entertainment will be featured throughout the day, including a performance by the Dynamic Dancers, and Caribbean Santa will also make a visit.
