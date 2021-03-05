The 10th annual Ziggy’s Sausagefest starts today and will continue through March 18 at Ziggy’s Island Market in Estate Solitude on St. Croix. The fundraiser benefitting the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix is usually a one-day event held in February, but was transformed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are hosting a two-week celebration of WCSC and Sausagefest”, said Mike Ziegler, one of the owners of the market. “We’ll have special sausage dinners on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with theme nights and more.”
Raffle tickets and t-shirts will also be available for purchase at the market.