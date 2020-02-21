La Vaughn Belle

Artist, educator and culture producer La Vaughn Belle will be the guest speaker at this month’s In Good Company to be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Company House Hotel. The free social hour celebrates local entrepreneurs and business owners. As a visual artist, Belle’s work has centered around the history and culture of the Virgin Islands, specifically in creating alternative narratives that challenge the colonial hierarchies and invisibility. Her work has been exhibited throughout the Caribbean, the U.S. and Europe. Her work with colonial era pottery led to a commission with the renowned brand of porcelain products, the Royal Copenhagen. She is the co-creator of “I Am Queen Mary,” a monument commemorating the legacies of resistance of the African people who were brought to the former Danish West Indies. The project was featured in over 100 media outlets around the world.