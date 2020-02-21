Artist, educator and culture producer La Vaughn Belle will be the guest speaker at this month’s In Good Company to be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Company House Hotel. The free social hour celebrates local entrepreneurs and business owners. As a visual artist, Belle’s work has centered around the history and culture of the Virgin Islands, specifically in creating alternative narratives that challenge the colonial hierarchies and invisibility. Her work has been exhibited throughout the Caribbean, the U.S. and Europe. Her work with colonial era pottery led to a commission with the renowned brand of porcelain products, the Royal Copenhagen. She is the co-creator of “I Am Queen Mary,” a monument commemorating the legacies of resistance of the African people who were brought to the former Danish West Indies. The project was featured in over 100 media outlets around the world.
Latest News
- Guns found at 3 V.I. high schools this month
- Attorney in legal battle with V.I. over $1.3M payment
- DPNR ramps up efforts to finalize land and water use plan
- Territory 'at risk' for dengue outbreak
- Small fire suspends service at Anguilla Landfill
- USVI to face Cuba in opening game of AmeriCup Qualifiers
- HFA disburses $31 million to FEMA STEP contractors
- SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Antilles Varsity Invitational begins today on St. Thomas
Most Popular
Articles
- Wendy Holder
- Albelto Leonard Smith Sr.
- Former DPNR Commissioner says territory must learn from Epstein's legacy
- .vi200214_obit_stiles_merged
- Euphemia C. Webster
- Ashby N. Danet
- V.I. delegate, other high-ranking V.I. officials tied to registered sex offender
- Dr. Eddie Donoghue
- Agriculture and Food Fair 2020
- ZoZo’s reopens on Lovango Cay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.