The new 81C event space will host a full-scale gallery show of fine art photography, with an exhibition celebration event Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.
“Virgin Islands Infrared — Photography by Jared Shomo” showcases a contemporary collection of images printed on metal by photographer Jared Shomo.
The collection of infrared photography represents what the artist describes as unseen energies, delivering a departure from the formality, expectation and mainstream social definitions of natural beauty.
‘Virgin Islands Infrared’ gives the viewer insight into a fine art photographer working with earthly beauty and timelessness using avant-garde formulas.
“As artists, we are often trying to introduce a change in perspective or way of thinking,” said Shomo. “Art is about exploring boundaries. It is one of the purest forms of freedom. When I first discovered infrared photography about 10 years ago, I was instantly captivated. It was a reminder of how limited our five senses are to the amount of unseen energies flowing around us. This collection provides a glimpse of the Virgin Islands in a new and different light.”
The exhibition will be on display for two weeks and viewings are available by both public walk-in and private appointment. Visit www.81cvi.com for more information.