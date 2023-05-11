Great food and great music make a great pairing with The Collective, an event hosted by The Forum, IGC USVI, RapierMed and the Brown Bolton Foundation to support youth and music education programs.
“It’s not only raising funds and music education, it’s also getting people on the island to experience some amazing music by international talent,” said Forum board member and co-founder of IGC USVI Paul Talbert. “The Collective is all about the best of music and the best gastronomy.”
This special happening is intended to raise much needed funds to support local nonprofits advancing art and education. The free concert for the community features the international artist MK, who finished performances at Coachella.
Producer, remixer, DJ and Area10 label boss, Detroit native MK (Marc Kinchen) came to prominence early on in his career when songs like “Always” and “Burning” penned under his alter ego 4th Measure Men became some of the most influential house songs of the ‘90s and still remain so today. Along with his iconic take on “Push The Feeling On,” he was able to put an unknown group, Nightcrawlers, on the map simply with his unique and timeless remixes. In the early 2000s MK sharpened his R&B skills with powerhouses such as Will Smith and Diane Warren.
In 2013, when MK’s rework of Storm Queen’s “Look Right Through” hit No. 1 on the UK singles chart. MK followed the success just one year later with his remix of “My Head Is A Jungle” by Wankelmut & Emma Louise — the Ibiza anthem of 2014. After that came Bakermat’s rework of gospel great Shirley Caesar’s “Teach Me,” and remixes for Rudimental’s “Powerless” featuring Becky Hill, Disclosure’s “White Noise,” Hot Natured’s “Reverse Skydiving,” and Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans,” “Summertime Sadness,” and “West Coast” and many more.
MK’s next song “17,” released in 2017, also achieved platinum status and to date has streamed over 120 million times on Spotify. Most recent is the gold certified “Back & Forth,” which came with a full complement of incredible mixes and saw its way through as a favorite at festivals and shows such as SW4, We Are FSTVL, Parklife, Amnesia, Pacha, Ushuaia, EDC, WHP, Tomorrowland and Creamfields. Following this string of successful singles, his next offering is the release of his new single with Sonny Fodera captioned “One Night.”
In conjunction with the concert a private dinner at SeaSalt Restaurant, with St. Thomas Restaurant Group providing the meal. The event starts at 5 p.m. with a champagne and hors d’oeuvre reception, a sit-down dinner at 6:30 p.m., music by DJ Cypha and Kash starting at 6 p.m., and the headliner starting at 8:30 p.m.
The proceeds from the Collective shall primarily benefit the University of the Virgin Islands Music Program, The Forum Inc. and United Jazz Foundation.