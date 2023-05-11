Great food and great music make a great pairing with The Collective, an event hosted by The Forum, IGC USVI, RapierMed and the Brown Bolton Foundation to support youth and music education programs.

“It’s not only raising funds and music education, it’s also getting people on the island to experience some amazing music by international talent,” said Forum board member and co-founder of IGC USVI Paul Talbert. “The Collective is all about the best of music and the best gastronomy.”