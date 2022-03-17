For the first time in two years, the St. Croix St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take to the streets on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Christiansted. Participants will march west on Company Street, south on Market Street, east on King Street and finish on Hospital Street.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade began in 1969 by a group of local businessmen relaxing over a “cool one” at a local bar. The conversation turned to holidays and why St. Patrick’s Day wasn’t celebrated in the Virgin Islands. Within minutes, the first St. Croix St. Patrick’s Day was born. Using a stakebed truck with a piano on top, the new committee and friends climbed aboard singing Irish and local songs and saluting shoppers and shopkeepers. The parade became a yearly tradition and has since grown to become the largest in the Caribbean, with troupes, floats, bands and other entries.