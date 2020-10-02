An Eccentric Drive In Movie event will be held this weekend in the Fort Christian parking lot.
A 25- to 30-foot inflatable screen will be set up to view the movie and sound will be transmitted through the car radio. The weekend features four film: on Saturday, “Phineas and Ferb” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. and “The Corrupted” shows at 8:45 p.m. On Sunday, enjoy “Cats & Dogs 3” at 6:30 p.m. and “Becky” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults per movie, $5 for children ages 6 to 13 and free for children 5 and under. Concessions such as popcorn and drinks will be served, with runners serving individual cars.