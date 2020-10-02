Phineas and Ferb

“Phineas and Ferb” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Eccentric Drive In in Fort Christian parking lot on St. Thomas.

 Photo by DISNEY

An Eccentric Drive In Movie event will be held this weekend in the Fort Christian parking lot.

A 25- to 30-foot inflatable screen will be set up to view the movie and sound will be transmitted through the car radio. The weekend features four film: on Saturday, “Phineas and Ferb” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. and “The Corrupted” shows at 8:45 p.m. On Sunday, enjoy “Cats & Dogs 3” at 6:30 p.m. and “Becky” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults per movie, $5 for children ages 6 to 13 and free for children 5 and under. Concessions such as popcorn and drinks will be served, with runners serving individual cars.