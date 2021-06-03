A special live music benefit concert will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
DubLab Reggae Band will be joining St. Thomas Yacht Club Foundation for a night of reggae music on Thursday at the St. Thomas Yacht Club, located in Estate Nazareth. This benefit concert will kick off the band’s U.S. summer tour and launch their upcoming records. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the STYC Foundation and its programs. The event is co-hosted by Intellectual Global Concepts USVI LLC and Socialize In Paradise.
DubLab Reggae Band was formed in 2015, on the island of St. Thomas by Junie Willocks, Eric Tavernier, Marvin Shelford, J. Parris, Sherwin Williams, Kahleel Correa and Sam Williams. The band features J. Parris and Derek Tavernier on lead vocals and sound engineer, Merral Avo Henry. Band members collectively have over 30 years of experience performing throughout the Virgin Islands and the domestic United States, and has opened for some of the most iconic reggae and Caribbean bands in the industry such as Tarrus Riley, Chronixx, Pressure Busspipe and KES. In 2020, they performed at the Music is Life Festival at Reichheld Center for the Arts.
Although the genre of music is contemporary reggae, this authentic cultural entertainment is appealing to all music lovers. Saxophonist Sherwin Williams, adds a terrific dimension to the sound of the band with his diversity of instruments and dynamic creativity.
Tickets are $100.00 per person and include dinner and two complimentary beverages. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at buytickets.at/stthomasyachtclubfoundation/526838. For more information, call 340-775-6320 or email STYCFoundation@gmail.com.