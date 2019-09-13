Daily News Staff
The United Jazz Foundation’s Jazz by the Sea concert series will continue Sunday at Coral World Ocean Park from 5 to 8 p.m. with the Shut Down Band showcasing the musical talents of the Virgin Islands.
