The Caribbean Music Festival U.S. Virgin Islands, curated by the United Jazz Foundation in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the V.I. Tourism Department, continues with the final festival of the series on St. Croix on the Frederiksted Promenade on Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

The free concert features conductor, composer and educator Jon Faddis, a Grammy Award-nominated jazz trumpet player and protégé of Dizzy Gillespie, with special guest vocalist René Marie and the Grammy Award-winning horn section of Usher & Patti Labelle, The Goodtimes Brass.