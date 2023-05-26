The Caribbean Music Festival U.S. Virgin Islands, curated by the United Jazz Foundation in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the V.I. Tourism Department, continues with the final festival of the series on St. Croix on the Frederiksted Promenade on Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m.
The free concert features conductor, composer and educator Jon Faddis, a Grammy Award-nominated jazz trumpet player and protégé of Dizzy Gillespie, with special guest vocalist René Marie and the Grammy Award-winning horn section of Usher & Patti Labelle, The Goodtimes Brass.
Jon Faddis was born in Oakland, Calif., United States. At 18, he joined Lionel Hampton’s big band before joining the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra as lead trumpet. After playing with Charles Mingus in his early twenties, Faddis became a noted studio musician in New York City, appearing on many pop recordings in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In the mid-1980s, he left the studios to continue to pursue his solo career, which resulted in albums such as “Legacy” in 1985, “Into the Faddisphere” in 1989 and “Hornucopia” in 1991. From 1992 to 2002, Faddis led the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band at Carnegie Hall, conducting more than 40 concerts in ten years. In 1999, Faddis released the Grammy Award-nominated “Remembrances.”
Faddis also led the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars and the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars Big Band from their inception in 1998 through 2004, when he was appointed artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Ensemble based at Columbia College Chicago in Illinois while concurrently leading the Jon Faddis Jazz Orchestra of New York (the successor to the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band).
Faddis is also a noted educator for jazz and the trumpet. Faddis has taught – and continues to teach – at the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College-SUNY, in Westchester, New York, where he teaches trumpet, classes and an ensemble. He also leads master classes, clinics and workshops around the world, often bringing students to his gigs and allowing them to sit in, and has produced a number of CDs for up-and-coming musicians.
The festival grounds open at 5:50 p.m. with the opening of vendor booths and the performance of the Rising Stars STX. Steel Pan Special directed by Victor Provost will perform at 6:30 p.m. and the Caribbean Music Orchestra featuring Jon Faddis begins at 8 p.m.
The goal of the festival is to inspire people of all ages and expand audiences through the art of music through a world-class celebration of the musical arts that enriches the community and its visitors by presenting world-renowned artists.