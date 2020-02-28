Trumpet master Eddie Russell and his band will invoke the sounds of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and several other jazz greats, past and present, at a special Black History Month edition of Jazz in the Park tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. inside the bandstand on the lawn of Fort Christiansvaern.
Themed “A Musical Journey Through Black History,” the concert is free and open to the entire community, and parking will be available in the National Park Service parking lot, which will remain open until 8 p.m.
