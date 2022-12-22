Nissim Black

Chabad of the Virgin Islands invites the community to attend a free Hanukkah concert with Jewish rapper Nissim Black on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Fort Christian parking lot.

Black has run the gamut, from gangsta rapper and gang member to faith seeker, now an African-American Hasidic Jew who brings together smooth beats, melodic singing and hooked-filled rhymes.