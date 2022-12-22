Chabad of the Virgin Islands invites the community to attend a free Hanukkah concert with Jewish rapper Nissim Black on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Fort Christian parking lot.
Black has run the gamut, from gangsta rapper and gang member to faith seeker, now an African-American Hasidic Jew who brings together smooth beats, melodic singing and hooked-filled rhymes.
Black started rapping in his preteens, recording under the name Danger. When he was 13, producer Vitamin D moved his studio into Black’s stepfather’s basement, producing some of his first recordings.
In 2007, he released his debut album, “The Cause & Effect.” His second album in 2009, “Ali’yah,” spent five weeks at No. 4 on hip hop charts. The video for its lead single, “Yesterday,” gained regular rotation on MTV.
Black retired in 2011 after releasing “The Blackest Brown” EP with Bradley “B.” Brown. He moved to Seward Park’s Jewish community and began studying for conversion with Rabbi Simon Benzaquen at the Sephardic Bikur Holim Congregation.
After a long journey of discovery, Black has finally found his true identity. “All of those journeys — being in a gang, being on the football team, was a part of me trying to say, ‘I belong to something greater than myself, I don’t know where, but I belong somewhere,’” he said in a statement on his website. “It’s almost like trying to find that home.”
Black returned to music in 2012. The following December, he appeared on the Shtar song “Rabbit Hole” from their album “Boss EP.”
In 2013, Black released the mixtape “Miracle Music,” under his new stage name, Nissim. He released his first new album, the self-titled “Nissim,” that September and closed out the year with “The Black Miracle,” a Hanukkah single produced by Aish.com.
After relocating to Israel in 2016, Nissim collaborated with Gad Elbaz on the song “Hashem Melech 2.0” and with Lipa Schmeltzer on “Bar Mitzvah Time.” The following year, he released his fourth album, “Lemala,” which featured collaborations with Elbaz, DeScribe, Netanel Israel and Yisroel Laub.
Black returned in July 2018 with the single “King of the World”, the lead single of his fifth album titled “Gibor.”
His first single of 2020, “Mothaland Bounce,” addresses the relationship between the rapper’s Black and Jewish identities. “Mothaland Bounce” peaked at No. 4 on the Israeli charts, while “The Hanukkah Song 2.0” and “Adored” peaked at No. 5 and No. 21 respectively.
Since then, he has released a string of singles and collaborated with artists including Yosef Daniel, Kosha Dillz, Shlomo Katz, and Levi Robin.
Black’s new Hanukkah song “Victory” fights against antisemitism, taking a stance against anti-Jewish discrimination as well as touching on the story of Hanukkah.