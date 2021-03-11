Nashville country recording artist Jimmy Charles, along with guitarist Ross Flora, will be performing in a special concert Saturday at the St. Thomas Yacht Club starting at 6 p.m. The concert benefits the STYC Foundation and its programs and is co-hosted by Intellectual Global Concepts USVI LLC and Socialize In Paradise.
Charles’ accomplishments include ‘Male Country Artist and Song of the Year/Nashville Industry Music Awards, 2019 TOYA Award, American Idol Contestant Season 9, Nashville Star Top 50, 2018 Country Artist of the Year Finalist/Maryland Music Awards, 2017 Outstanding Tennessean of the Year and National Spokesman for Zero Cancer. Charles has done a number of USVI tours in the past few years.
Charles has made a national name for himself with compelling original material and has toured the country,opening for Lady Antebellum, Montgomery Gentry, Kip Moore, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Turner, Merle Haggard and more. He found early success in 2014 with his first single, “Whatever It Takes,” picked up nationwide by iHeart radio, but it was the power of his song “Superman” that solidified his place in the spotlight. Written for ZERO the End of Prostate Cancer to promote awareness with bandmate Goose Gossett and cancer survivor/mentor Phil Shulka, the song’s companion video premiered on CMT, trending in the #1 spot for over a week, with more than 5,000 shares its first day on the site. The clip also aired on GAC, ZUUS (now known as The Country Network) and Heartland, instantly putting Jimmy front and center before hundreds of thousands of fans.
Charles’ next release, “Bout Summertime” showcased his more adventurous and carefree side and landed him on the MusicRow Chart. Jimmy made the music video in the U.S. Virgin Islands while headlining a 5,000-plus Chili Cookoff on Brewers Bay Beach and touring the island with his full band.
“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life” said Charles.
Charles’ latest music video release for “Hard way to Go” premiered with CMT and climbed to #1 on the Country Network. The video was paired with an outreach program with American Addiction Centers, Vertava Health and other addiction awareness non-profits to help reach those battling addiction.
A national spokesman for ZERO the End of Prostate Cancer since 2014, Charles was named Outstanding Young Tennessean (2017) for his work against the disease and his many other philanthropic gestures. He then went on to win the national Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA) honor in 2019. Jimmy formed his own non-profit, #IAMNOTALONE, which focuses on the strength and well-being of all cancer survivors, making sure they never feel alone.
“I’ve learned so much from these survivors and I want to continue to help them anyway that I can,” he says. “Their stories break my heart, but our journey together makes me whole.”
Tickets are $120 per person and includes dinner and two complimentary beverages. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased at https://buytickets.at/stthomasyachtclubfoundation/493459. Call 340-775-6320 or email STYCFoundation@gmail.com for more information.