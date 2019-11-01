The 9th annual Duck Derby will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cowpet Bay on St. Thomas. Benefiting the seven-time national championship Antilles Sailing Team, the event will race 2,500 ducks. Standard ducks may be sponsored for $5 each, $25 for a 6-duck Quack Pack and $50 for a 12-duck Flock. Giant corporate and family ducks can be branded and decorated. The grand prize is $1,000 in cash, with additional prizes for the top finishing ducks. Activities, games, crafts and raffles will be held throughout the afternoon. Text 773-610-1372 for more information.
