By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
Join Julius “The Chef” Jackson for a “fun night in” during his virtual Culinary Hour tonight from 6 to 7 p.m. Hone your mixology and cooking skills as Jackson pairs a mixed Cruzan cocktail with a Caribbean-inspired culinary creation from his cookbook, “My Modern Caribbean Kitchen.”
The Cruzan Rum company was looking for someone to promote signature Cruzan drinks online and Blueprint Promotions suggested native son, boxer and USVI Olympic athlete Julius Jackson, a well-known face in the Virgin Islands.
“They thought it would be cool if someone could promo some Cruzan drinks but also make it fun and vibrant,” said Jackson. “They thought of me because I was a chef, so I felt there had to be food involved as well. We decided to run with a happy hour style event. We wanted to keep it fun and interesting and demo a great drink along with a great meal that you could do yourself at home for a small gathering of family or friends and stay safe.”
Another part of the concept was promoting the villa industry by cooking at an actual villa on St. Thomas, encouraging people who are willing to travel and showing that they can do fun things with their family and still be safe while enjoying a villa.
“My personal feeling is that we can have some visitors, but they can also stay safe and not be out and about. They can still enjoy our home and our paradise, and we still have the funds coming in, but keep it safe as much as possible. That’s why we wanted to show off some villa space, so people could look it up and check it out to enjoy a good safe stay with us,” Jackson said.
The first Culinary Hour was filmed last Friday, featuring a mango rum cooler and a Caribbean quesadilla. The next segment airs tonight. Jackson, along with his sous chef for the event, Alilia Stephens, will film four segments before they assess the success of the show and decide whether or not to continue. Cruzan Rum towels, sunglasses, hats, shirts, bags and other Cruzan swag are given away during the show and Jackson will give away cash if he reaches 2,000 viewers online.
To view tonight’s Culinary Hour, visit Julius Jackson’s Facebook or Instagram page.