This year, V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy’s annual fundraiser, Las Vegas Night, with the theme The Roaring Twenties, goes virtual Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. for the first time in its 52-year history. Dress up, bling out in your bubble and log in for an evening of games, dancing, music and craft cocktails, all from the comfort of your own home.
“The technology we’ve acquired is really interactive. We’re really excited about it and hope people will join us and have a good time,” said Head of School Michael Bornn.
The lobby opens at 8 p.m. General admission is $20. In the lobby, dance with the DJ, play trivia and attend bartending lessons hosted by Michael Bornn. Featured cocktails include the French 75, the Moscow Mule and the Wise Guy.
Professional croupiers will host breakout rooms with 14 players and a VIMSIA pit boss. $30 will get you $100 in chips and more can be bought at the table. Casino tables can only host one player per zoom screen.
A breakout room will also feature three sessions of Bingo. Each session gets for cards for $20. There will be one winner per session. Sign up to play at 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m.
A 50/50 raffle will also take place. Tickets are $10 for a chance to win half of the pot at the end of the night. The winner will be announced at 9:50 p.m.
“Even with the challenges of finding a way to support the school and bring the community together, it’s amazing what is available with Zoom technology creatively used by entertainment companies,” said Communications Coordinator Alayna Belshi.
Those who are Zoom account holders should make sure the email used to sign up for this event matches the email on their Zoom account. For those who are non-members, the email used to purchase tickets will act as their Zoom name when joining the event.
Las Vegas Night is the school’s largest fundraising event of the year and provides scholarships for students with financial need. Purchase tickets at www.vimsia.org/las-vegas-night-2020.