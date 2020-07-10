Law & Crime, the leading live trial and true crime network, has announced its expansion into many of the most popular tourist spots in the Caribbean. The network recently expanded with cable providers in the U.S., including Verizon FiOS and Cincinnati Bell, and has now extended its reach across the Caribbean with launches on Cable Bahamas (REV) and Logic in the Grand Caymans and upcoming launches on One Communications in Bermuda and Viya in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Law & Crime is the only network offering multiple live trials plus original programs like “The Daily Debrief” and “Brian Ross Investigates” hosted by former ABC chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross.