In celebration of World Turtle Day on Sunday and World Sea Turtle Day on June 16 and to help raise awareness on the conservation issues and support for the community of locally operating science and stewardship organizations, Leatherback Brewing Company will host its first “Hatchling Release” on Saturday.
The hatchling will be a Szechuan Peppercorn White IPA beer developed and brewed at their St. Thomas location. The beer will be available only at the Leatherback Brewing locations in Havensight Plaza on St. Thomas and in the Industrial Park on St. Croix.
The Hatchling Release Series launch events will regularly showcase and provide financial support for the Virgin Islands organizations of educators, scientists, conservationists and sea turtle enthusiasts while providing public outreach and engagement opportunities.
The St. Thomas Sea Turtle Project will be onsite at the St. Thomas Tasting Room, with DJ Niko spinning tunes at 6 p.m. The St. Croix Sea Turtle Project will be onsite in the St. Croix Tasting Room from noon to 6 p.m., with live music by Lady Friend.
Both of these projects participate in the Virgin Islands Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue (STAR) organization and a portion of the proceeds will go to these organizations.