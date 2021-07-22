Pucker up and enjoy a fresh cold lemonade at the Juju & Cece’s Lemonades and Treats Freco and Lemonade event Saturday at Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted, St. Croix, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juju and Cece’s lemonades are a farm-to-bottle summer project that has turned into a small business for Juliett and Gracie Reid-Ventura, 4 and 3 years old, respectively. Juliett and Gracie have been having fun with their lemonade business, helping to pick fruits, label bottles and visit their retail locations to promote their products. The project is overseen by their mother Ramone Reid-Ventura, owner of Cultured Naturals.
At Saturday’s event, the girls team up with Books and Bush Tea, created by Simfoni Nibbs, a teacher who wants to purchase and operate a mobile library that services St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. Nibbs will share book readings.
According to Ramone Reid-Ventura, the event benefits 6-year-old twins Dominic and Dimitri Encarnacion, who were severely injured when hit by a car earlier this month. Juju and Cece’s will donate a percentage of their lemonade sales and monies raised will be used to help with the boys’ care at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Fla., where they were flown to undergo multiple surgeries.
The girls are also asking the community to give if they can. Donations can be deposited in a Popular account set up by the twins’ mother.
For more information, call 340-626-8232.