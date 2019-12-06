The West Indian Co. and the Havensight Merchants Association will hold the 35th annual tree lighting event at 6 tonight with Santa distributing gifts to the first 1,000 children. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., kicks off with a parade featuring the Charlotte Amalie Marching Hawks, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School Dynamic Rays, St. Thomas Majorettes, Eccentric Moko Jumbies, Culture Shock Moko Jumbies, Rising Stars “Pan roun’ deh neck” and Enchantment Entertainers. There will also be musical entertainment by Kelly Jr., Kashief “DJ Kuntry” Hamilton, Milo’s Kings, Top Notch Band and Spectrum Band. Havensight merchants will observe extended hours and vendors will be on hand with arts and crafts as well as food and drinks for sale.
