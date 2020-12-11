The first event of the 69th annual Crucian Christmas Festival, “Ah Glow in the Park – Crucian Chandelier of Lights,” takes place tonight in Limpricht Park starting at 7.
The grand lighting will be held at 8:30 p.m. The program will include storytelling, songs and live music. The lights will remain in the park until Jan. 10.
The park will be closed off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event will be broadcast on WTJX and the Government Access Channel, on the radio on WSTX AM Radio and livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Crucian Cultural Group, WTJX, V.I. Division of Festivals, TSK and others.