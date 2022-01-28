Two art shows by local artists, W.B. Thompson and Jessica Rosenberg, will open tonight at Mango Tango Art Gallery from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Known for his bright colors and vivid images, Thompson has worked with the gallery for more than two decades. He is also represented by Art, Inc. and Cappy’s in San Antonio, as well as by the well-known Gallery on the Green in Key West. His show “Cut from Our Time” is an experiment reflecting the current sense of global isolation.
“These works are part of a series of experimental works involving cut out forms and collage on paper,” said Thompson. “I have been working in the vein for the past year or so and these are some early examples. A recurring theme has been gathering and the comfort of communion. I also have enjoyed playing with the relationships of people with pets. The bond of a dog and its owner is deep and I have enjoyed exploring that in some of the works.
“This past year has brought challenges to us all due to the pandemic and its related issues, along with personal challenges and cares. I look forward to 2022 and hope these works serve as a catalyst for things to come.”
For “New Work in Colored Clay,” a showcase of colored stoneware created in the nerikomi process, Rosenberg used a labor-intensive technique of color, form and pattern. She mixed color pigments into wet white clay, then layered and compressed the different batches of colored clay to make a block with patterns running through in stripes or swirls.
Gallery owner Jane Coombes observes that “her final step of shaping and forming ceramics yields stellar visual effects, only possible through the nerikomi technique.”
Rosenberg has been with the gallery for more than eight years and also finds representation at Bajo el Sol on St. John and Devonish Art Gallery in Anguilla.
The event includes appetizers and spirits in the parking lot with music by Good Vibes Band.
The show continues for one month. For more information call 340-777-3060.