St. John School of the Arts presents its third concert in the Sis Frank Virtual Concert Series 2021 Magnie Family and Friends Concert showcasing St. John talents at 7 p.m. The night starts off with a Zoom “Mingle with the Musicians,” with questions from guests and light conversations with the musicians, and then the concert link will be provided, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
Lauren and Bo Magnie, a husband-and-wife musical team who met on St. John, love nothing more than collaborating with others and spreading love and positivity through music. For several years they have hosted a weekly music jam in Coral Bay, which has developed into a showcase of St. John’s varied and talented musical community.
The Magnie family consists of Lauren, Bo, their daughter Elena and son Otis. Bo’s father, John Magnie, also joins in on the group. The “friends” are musicians who perform at various locations throughout the island with their own sound, including Lemuel “Laz” Liburd, Eva Chinn, Delroy “Ital” Anthony, Jared Warren, Rich Greengold, Broheem Proctor, Pam Love and Charlie Fardela. There will also be a special young guest artist, Darby Lee Stack, from New York City.
This is a free event, but donations are appreciated. Visit www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org/events-all/the-magnie-family-friends for further information and to receive a concert link.
Next Friday night, the school will host Victor Provost and the Alex Brown Quartet, made possible through the Special Presenters Initiative program of the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts.