Miracle on Main Street returns today after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Charlotte Amalie downtown historic district with vendors selling food, drinks, crafts, gifts and more, while live music is performed at various locations throughout the downtown area.
Post Office Square events
All Stars Steel Orchestra
Children’s activities and Santa
Positive Youth Development VI Drumline
Ss. Peter and Paul Angels of Steel Orchestra
Christmas Village with arts, crafts and food
The Accordian Man: Near Cardow
Lennon Richmon – Teen Piano: Near Lucky Jewelers
Ulla Muller Panatics Steel Orchestra: Nye Gade
Lady Ena & Friends: Raadets Gade
Steve Richman & Freddy Rabuse: Near Trompeter Gade
Encore Band/Saxaphone Serenade: Storetvaer Gade
Food Trucks between Storevaer Gade and library
Pan in Motion tramp from library to Emancipation Park
Mungo Niles Cultural Dancers
King Short Shirt: Palm Passage
Yard People Vibes Steel Pan: Raadets Gade
‘Deck the Hulls’ lights up the waterfront
The “Deck the Hulls” Lighted Boat Parade will take place tonight from 6:30 to 9 on the Charlotte Amalie waterfront, with an after-party and awards ceremony hosted by Tickles Dockside Pub.