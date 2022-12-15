pans in motion

A crowd joyfully follows Pan in Motion as its members fill Main Street with music and dance during Miracle on Main Street on St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo

Miracle on Main Street returns today after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Charlotte Amalie downtown historic district with vendors selling food, drinks, crafts, gifts and more, while live music is performed at various locations throughout the downtown area.

Live entertainment