By LORI ABBOTTS
Daily News Staff
The mocko jumbie plays an important role in Virgin Islands culture. With “Moko Jumbies: Icons of Virgin Islands Culture,” the mocko jumbie tradition is celebrated while benefiting local artists and two local non-profit organizations Saturday starting at 5 p.m. at the V.I. Children’s Museum.
The fundraising exhibit features works in a variety of mediums, all with the mocko jumbie as the theme. Founder of the Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies Willard John partnered with the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts six months ago for their first art show. It went over so well, he decided to do the same on St. Thomas, this time partnering with the V.I. Children’s Museum.
Before viewing the artwork, attendees will be treated to a live performance by Guardians of Culture. John, who has been performing as a mocko jumbie since 1975, will narrate “Mokolution,” detailing the history of the mocko jumbie, from its African roots to what the art has become today.
“So many people see these mocko jumbies performing, but they don’t know the history, the context in which they perform,” said John. “We’re doing a production called “Mokolution,” the evolution of the mocko jumbie. I narrate the whole history of the mocko jumbie, where started in Africa, how it got to the Caribbean and the Virgin Islands and how it got to where it is today. I demonstrate three time periods. For the African time period, I have them come out in what the Africans wore and I play African music that they used. Then we move to the old mocko jumbie art in the Virgin Islands, what they dressed like, what music they used and what moves they did, and then we bring them up to the modern mocko jumbie.”
After the performance, the ribbon will be cut to the art exhibit. Nineteen local artists are participating, including Danica David, Janet Cook-Rutnik, Edney Freeman, Christina Colletti, Rosalyn Rossignol, Diane Holmberg, Waldemar Brodhurst, Chinwe Osaze, Nikli Harish, Elwin Jospeh, Joffre George, Nick Heinemann, Augustin Holder, Mabel Maduro, Lucien Downes, Pita Gonzalez, Tamara Michael , Jasmine Lindquist and Cecile Arbour.
All of the art is for sale, with a portion of the money split between the Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies and the V.I. Children’s Museum. A DVD of the “Mokolution” performance will also be available for purchase.
Admission is $5 for members of the V.I. Children’s Museum and $10 for non-members. The artwork will remain on display and for sale until the end of the month of April.