81C will host a fine art exhibition, “Mujer Isla — An Abstract Collection,” by Natalia Benet on Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight at its downtown location on Strand Gade in historic Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.
Benet was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her childhood memories mix the shores of Culebra and the mountainous ranges of Cayey. She began painting at an early age, something she learned from her grandmother. Using nature as a muse, the abstract images in “Mujer Isla” offer viewers a unique sentiment and observations drawn from coming of age in a Puerto Rican landscape, exemplifying how our environment can create and define our personal journey.
“Places live through us,” said Benet in a statement. “Layers of paint, peeling and creating textures on the walls. Giving life to the places we inhabit. Every town, street and building has a history. Colors, patterns, lines, and objects. I create collages from memories that embody the experience of living in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean with a nostalgic frame. I create compositions that evoke the essence of places, customs, architecture and objects of the Puerto Rican experience. This is achieved by the use of mediums like acrylics, aerosol, graphite, heavy impastos, layering and bright contrasting.”
The artist will be present for the show opening and available to engage with community members and art collectors. All art is for sale. Complimentary beverages will be offered at this free event.