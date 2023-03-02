81C will host a fine art exhibition, “Mujer Isla — An Abstract Collection,” by Natalia Benet on Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight at its downtown location on Strand Gade in historic Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

Benet was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her childhood memories mix the shores of Culebra and the mountainous ranges of Cayey. She began painting at an early age, something she learned from her grandmother. Using nature as a muse, the abstract images in “Mujer Isla” offer viewers a unique sentiment and observations drawn from coming of age in a Puerto Rican landscape, exemplifying how our environment can create and define our personal journey.