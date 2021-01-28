Rock your toga at My Brother’s Workshop’s fourth annual Mystery Event benefit Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.
The nonprofit organization will host a virtual Mystery in a Toga for a night of sleuthing and fun through ancient Rome.
A mystery event is an interactive evening of fun where a staged mystery takes place and the attendees must determine who among them is the culprit, similar to a live action game of Clue. Participate from your home with your own pod.
The premise of the mystery is an evening of gladiator warfare and celebration planned for all of Rome to enjoy. At the heart of the excitement sits Felix Festus, a lanista looking to win the public favor – and in doing so, a Senate seat – with the donation of his gladiators for exhibition. While no lives will be taken in the ring, honor, pride and the grand champion title are all at stake in the exhibition.
Although lives will be spared in the arena, the same will not hold true at the festivities. One Roman will take their last breath at the party and it will be up to participants to search out the guilty from the guileful. Was it the brute in a fight for his freedom? A senator unwilling to award another seat? A socialite who will not accept a rising of the classes? Or perhaps someone whose secret runs so deep that murder is the only way to silence it.
Admission is free and all are invited to attend. There will be raffle prizes, auction items and prizes for best dressed and more. To register, visit mybrothersworkshop.org.