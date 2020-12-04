St. Thomas reggae artist Jabari “Jahman” Carrington has just released a new reggae single featuring the reggae legend Coco Tea.
“We Up Never Down” promotes positivity and good vibes, encouraging self-confidence despite the circumstances and challenges life presents. Written by Jahman and Coco Tea and produced by Splatter House records, it is now streaming on all platforms.
Known for his message-laced lyrics, Jahman has shared the stage with such reggae headliners such as Ky-Mani Marley, Sizzla, Junior Reid and former Born Jamerican member Notch. With five albums released to date, he scored his most successful effort with the 14-track “Altitude,” released in the summer of 2018. The album entered the American Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 7. The song “She Never Wait” was a hit on the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart in New York, where it peaked at No. 25.
Very active in the community, Jahman often contributes to a non-profit organization called We Grow Food Inc. by donating monetary funds and by performing at their annual festival.
“I am grateful that I have been a vessel of the most high and is fortunate to be putting out good reggae music for the world,” he said.