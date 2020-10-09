It’s time to splash and dash at CTC Charters and Tubes’ new Splash Zone Aqua Park. The park, which opened Saturday, is holding relay races this weekend to introduce this new family oriented attraction at Lindbergh Bay on St. Thomas.
Although the company has been offering Jet Ski rentals and tube rides for approximately two years, they were finally able to open the aqua park this past Saturday. The fully inflatable obstacle course with several different slippery challenges covers approximately 3,000 square feet. Mandatory life jackets are provided and there are four life guards on duty at all times. Admission to the aqua park is $35 for kids for a two-and-a-half-hour session and $45 for adults.
“This is a 30-piece aqua park with different obstacle courses,” said owner Thorne Olive. “It’s just something we tried to bring out for the kids so they can have some recreational activities and get them a little more involved in exercise. The obstacles are things like jump frogs, spinning doors, a slip wave and a column bridge that you have to be swinging through. There’s a trampoline in the middle, so there are two pools in the middle to give them a nice secure swimming area. We do Jet Skis and tubing, too, and we have a food truck on the beach, so it’s basically a one-stop shop to come down and have some fun and eat some food.”
Splash Zone will hold relay races this weekend for children and adults. Kids will race Saturday throughout the day in teams of two or three, while adults can try for the best time in single time trial races on Sunday. The fastest teams will receive prizes such as jewelry and gift cards. There is no additional charge to enter the races and no pre-registration.
“We’re just trying to bring the community out together peacefully for a fun competition.” Olive said.
Splash Zone is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday because of COVID restrictions that close the beach early on weekends. For more information, visit the CTC Charters & Tubes Facebook page or call 340-227-6655.