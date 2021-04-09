The fifth annual St. Croix Poker Run, sponsored by the V.I. Tourism Department, the Office of the Governor and Cardow Jewelers, will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration is $150 and includes a dry fit shirt while supplies last. Register today at Leatherback Brewing Company from 6 to 9 p.m. or Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. on the Christiansted Boardwalk.
More than $15,500 in prizes will be awarded, including prizes for prettiest boat, best dressed team and best sound system. The winners will be announced at the finale at the “Sand Bank” located north of Hotel on the Cay. Adam O and Supatrakz will be provide entertainment at the Sand Bank after 4 p.m. Call 340-626-2025 for more details or sign up on Eventbrite.com.