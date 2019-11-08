cast

The cast of the Caribbean Community Theatre’s production of “Ripcord” includes, back row from left, Michael Banker, Neil Admirari, and Michael Wright, and front row, Maurya McClure, Beth Moss Mahar and Wendy Keeler Adams.

 Photo by STEPHANIE SCHOYER

Daily News Staff

The Caribbean Community Theatre on St. Croix opens its 35th season with the comedy “Ripcord,” tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. as well as Nov. 15 through 17, with a Sunday matinee at 4 p.m., and Nov. 22 and 23.