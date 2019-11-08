Daily News Staff
The Caribbean Community Theatre on St. Croix opens its 35th season with the comedy “Ripcord,” tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m. as well as Nov. 15 through 17, with a Sunday matinee at 4 p.m., and Nov. 22 and 23.
