The 24th annual 8 Tuff Miles road race will be held Saturday starting at 7:15 a.m. The course begins at sea level in Cruz Bay and travels to Coral Bay, St. John via Centerline Road. Along the way, participants will reach an elevation of 999 feet There is approximately 1,400 feet of elevation gain in the first 5 1/2 miles and then it’s back to sea level. In 2019, there were 941 finishers. Approximately 1,200 runners are signed up for this year’s event. Registration is closed but the community is encouraged to come out and support their favorite runners. An awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at Mongoose Junction.
