The Humane Society of St. Thomas (HSSTT) will host its Valentine’s Brunch and silent auction, their biggest fundraiser of the year, Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shelter is reaching out to the community once again for support as the staff and volunteers care for the thousands of homeless animals passing through its doors annually. With limited inconsistent public funding, HSSTT performs services that are routinely undertaken elsewhere by government agencies. According to HSSTT Fundraising Chair Judi Martino, “It is fundraising events like this brunch and the generous support of the private sector that allow HSSTT to be there for our community’s animals and continue its mission.”