The Humane Society of St. Thomas (HSSTT) will host its Valentine’s Brunch and silent auction, their biggest fundraiser of the year, Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The shelter is reaching out to the community once again for support as the staff and volunteers care for the thousands of homeless animals passing through its doors annually. With limited inconsistent public funding, HSSTT performs services that are routinely undertaken elsewhere by government agencies. According to HSSTT Fundraising Chair Judi Martino, “It is fundraising events like this brunch and the generous support of the private sector that allow HSSTT to be there for our community’s animals and continue its mission.”
Enjoy food, an unlimited Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar and champagne for sponsors. Tickets are $200, limited to 140 guests, available online at stthomashumane.ticket.qtego.net.
A generous donor has underwritten the cost of the brunch, so 100 percent of ticket proceeds directly benefit the animals in HSSTT’s care.
On St. Croix, a Fur Ball Gala will be held at Buccaneer Hotel to benefit the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. It will be a night of fine dining and dancing with music by The Songbirds. Members of Regal Dynasty Inc. will be there to set the vibe. There will be champagne, signature drinks, door prizes, a raffle and a silent auction. General admission is $150 on Eventbrite.com.