Sion Farm Distillery on St. Croix will host a Meet the Artist event Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring artist Pat Alfrey, owner of 340Artworks.
Alfrey began painting as a teenager, but set aside her paintbrushes as marriage, parenthood and career took precedence. In 2016, she moved to St. Croix to start a new life. After surgery in 2019, she began painting again to fill her time while recovering, inspired by the beauty, culture, sunsets, and water reflections of her island home. Her daughter and son-in-law encouraged her to participate in a group exhibit and her work was well received. Sublime STX contracted her to print some of her designs on shirts and buffs and she began receiving some requests for private commissions. One of her paintings was accepted for the 2021 Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts annual Island Art and Soul Calendar. At the age of 74 she has rediscovered the joy of painting. The event will be her very first solo exhibit.
Sion Farm Distillery will host her exhibit for the entire month of October. COVID restrictions are in place and 25 people can be accommodated for inside seating. Some art pieces will be viewable outside. Pieces will be available for purchase with a pick-up date of Nov. 2.