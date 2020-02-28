Mango Tango Art Gallery opens two exhibitions tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mel McCuddin offers 25 new oil paintings and Jessica Rosenberg displays her current ceramic sculpture in 10 bird-themed works, as well as her functional pottery. Meet the artists at the wine reception. The show continues for one month.
The exhibit is part of a Sip, See and Celebrate event. View the artwork and have a sip of wine, then stop by the Caribbean Genealogy Library to see the special display of historical documents related to politics and elections in the Virgin Islands from the library’s collection. The League of Women Voters will be there to celebrate their 100th anniversary and the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the U.S.
