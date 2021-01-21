St. John School of the Arts begins their Sis Frank Virtual Concert Series with a collaboration between New York musicians Garry Dial and Terre Roche.
Terre Roche is a singer, songwriter, guitar player, teacher, author, innkeeper and founding member of the trio The Roches. She has performed throughout the U.S. and Europe and has appeared on numerous TV shows over the course of her 45-year career. She is a member of the band Afro-Jersey and co-creator with jazz pianist Garry Dial of “Us an’Them,” a collection of national anthems from 16 nations. Terre teaches music at her studio in New York City as well as online and in various workshop settings. She is also the author of “Blabbermouth,” a memoir about coming of age as a female musician in the 1970s. She has worked with Paul Simon, Philip Glass, Linda Ronstadt, Meredith Monk, Don Was, Robert Fripp, Tracey Ullman and Kathy Mattea, among others.
Garry Dial’s love of jazz started at the age of 10, taking piano lessons with jazz pianist Elston Husk. As a pianist, composer, producer and teacher, Dial has performed with such jazz legends as Red Rodney, Dick Oatts, Dizzy Gillespie, Gerry Mulligan, Roy Haynes, Mel Lewis, Nat Adderly, Joe Lovano and Jerry Bergonzi. In addition to jazz, Dial also worked with the folk music group The Roches, playing on three of their recordings, and collaborated with Terre Roche on arrangements for her band Terre & Her Moodswings. In 1990, after fifteen years on the road, Dial joined the faculties of both The New School and Manhattan School of Music, teaching piano, theory and improvisation.
Roche and Dial are also the proprietors of Moonswept Villa on St. John.
The Zoom event will start with a mingling with the artists at 7 p.m., with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Attendees do not have to contribute money to request a link to the concert, though donations are appreciated. Visit www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org/ticketing-events to request a link.