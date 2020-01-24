The United Way of the U.S. Virgin Islands will host a Jewels & Gems Masquerade Gala Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The fundraiser supports the Community First Initiative to establish multipurpose community centers throughout the territory. The centers will serve as hubs where community members can come together and exemplify how to “Live United.” The goal is to provide enrichment spaces for early childhood programs, after-school care, extracurricular activities, senior assistance programs, adult education training and meeting rooms to assist other community groups. The centers will also serve as a food bank with the ability to distribute hot meals in times of need. The event includes a ballroom dinner, silent auction and dancing. Live entertainment will include award winning artist Cruz Rock. Formal attire is requested. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at www.unitedwayusvi.org. Call 340-774-3185 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.