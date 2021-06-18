Spirit of the Islands will offer a Spiritual and Healing Arts Expo & Fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cane Bay Campgrounds with many healing opportunities such as tarot card readings, reiki, animal reiki (so feel free to bring your four-legged friends), energy healing, spiritual divinations and intuitive/medium readings.
Local artists will display handmade offerings including visual media, pottery, essential oils, spa products, natural healing body rubs and skin care and custom jewelry. Gyasi Clark and Pollo Goodings will perform live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Local food vendors will also be onsite. Admission is free.