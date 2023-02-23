Join the St. Croix Orchid Society for their 51st annual Orchid Show and Sale today through Sunday at the St. George Village Botanical Garden.
The show will feature orchid displays by society members as well as three vendors offering a variety of orchid plants for sale.
The show is registered with the American Orchid Society, and the displays and orchids are judged by visiting AOS judges flown in for the event by the society.
In addition to the show, a workshop on repotting orchids with Michelle Thirland-Martinez will be held Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and an Orchids 101 workshop with Rosemary Walcott will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Reading Your Environment for Successful Orchid Culture with Angie Ortiz will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
This year’s poster artist is Toni Lance and the original framed watercolor will be raffled off Sunday at 2:30 p.m. along with orchid plants and donated items from local businesses. Raffle ticket holders do not have to be present to win.