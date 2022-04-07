It’s St. Croix Style Fashion Week, featuring the best of island fashions and the 9th annual VI Model of the Year Competition.
The fashion event, organized by JG Management, commenced Thursday with a mixer at JG Management Studio. An exclusive Meet & Greet Red Party will be held tonight, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the JG Management Studio grounds next to Quick Serve gas station in Mount Pleasant. Wear your best red high fashion couture for the red carpet arrival and photo op. There will be a 2022 V.I. Model of the Year presentation and fashion show as well as live local entertainment with a special performance by Gyasi Clarke, a Caribbean buffet, dancing, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a prize for the best red fashion of the night. The party will also feature the St. Croix Style Fashion Week Buyer’s STYLE Presentation, featuring fashions from Sweet Magnolia Fashion Boutique, My Girlfriend’s Closet Boutique, STYLED by Jaason Gardener and Southern Saint Boutique. Tickets are $35, $40 at the door. Ticket outlets include JG Management, Urban Threadz in Sunny Isles and Sweet Magnolia in Christiansted.
The 9th annual V.I. Model of the Year Competition will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. This year’s competitors are Meveah Serrol, Shawn Celestin, Maleigha Bannis and Sahara Bryan in the Children’s Division, Jyla Ruiz and Goldyn Robinson in the Commercial Division and Jordyn Robinson and Abbie Leung-Massicott in the Fashion Division.
During the first half of the show, the models will compete in jeans, swimwear, TV commercial, couture runway, commercial/fashion print and high fashion. The second half of the show presents the Designer Style Collection. The event also includes the Ultimate Style & Beauty Expo, and hors d’oeuvres, gift bags and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $50-$55 at the door, with children ages 12 $35, paying at the door only.
The event will wrap up with an invitation only all white with sprinkles of color island style brunch on Sunday.
For more information, contact Jason Gardener at 340-244-5544 or email info@jgmanagementusvi.com.