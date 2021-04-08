St. Croix reaches the height of fashion this week with the St. Croix Style Fashion Week and 2021 V.I. Model of the Year Competition.
In its third year, St. Croix Style Fashion Week brings the fashion industry to the island. Agents, designers, models and buyers come together to have fun and make connections for future collaborations.
The event started Wednesday with a press tour, radio interviews, early guest arrivals and model fittings. On Thursday, an invitation only Welcome Style mixer was held.
Tonight, a red party will be held at the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in Frederiksted. The night will include an exclusive meet and greet with the models, along with the St. Croix Style Buyer Presentation featuring fashions from three island boutiques as well as Styled by Jason Gardener, who co-produced the event.
“We’ll present fashions so the designers can see what we have here in hopes of them bringing their designs into some of our boutiques. We’re promoting economic growth through fashion.” said Gardener.
The event will include a red-carpet arrival and photo op, live local entertainment, dancing, a Caribbean buffet by chef Ozzie, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a prize for best red outfit of the night.
Saturday is the big day, with the eighth annual V.I. Model of the Year Competition as well as a fashion show featuring three designers.
“I always wanted to have my own model competition and invite all my industry friends to come down, because we do have great models here, but they just need the right training, developing and placing with different agencies. We have been very successful so far,” he said.
Nine models will compete, with five in the child division, two in the commercial division and two in the fashion division. The panel of judges include Alva Page, an international runway coach from New York City, Sandi Bass, co-producer of the event, international model scout and former super model, Janette Brin, publisher and founding editor of Caribbean Posh magazine, Charlie Winfield of Funny Faces Today Models New York, local agent Cyndee Ible-Frontal from Cyndee’s Models in the Isle and the 2019 V.I. Model of the Year Jenna-Monet from State Management Models New York. Jenna-Monet will also be walking in the fashion show as a special guest model.
Saturday morning, models will be interviewed by the panel of judges.
“This is by far the most important part of the competition,” said Gardener. “This is where panelists can see how serious they are about the industry and can ask the models anything about themselves, so they really have to give a great presentation that day.”
Later that day, a Style and Beauty Expo will be held before the competition at 4 p.m. at Le Jolie in Sion Farm Shopping Center. The competition starts at 6 p.m. Models will compete in swimwear, jeans, TV commercials, high fashion, fashion/commercial print and couture runway.
The second half of the show is dedicated to this year’s three designers and their collections of 12 to 15 pieces. Yemiah Jones from St. Croix will show her silk tie dye creations and Kristin Frazer, owner of Trefle Designs in the British Virgin Islands, who designs her own fabrics, will showcase her resort wear and swimwear. Carlton Jones of New York City will show his resort-inspired collection featuring easy ready-to-wear for all body types.
The announcement of winners will be held after the fashion show.
Tickets are available from JG Management in Mt. Pleasant, Urban Threadz in Sunny Isle and Sweet Magnolia Boutique in Christiansted. Tickets for the red party on Friday are $30. Tickets for the V.I. Model of the Year Competition and Fashion Show are $50.